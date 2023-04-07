Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives donates drip stands to the Volta Regional Hospital

During one of such tours to the Volta Regional Hospital, the nurse manager lamented that the facility lacks some essential equipment — with the drip stands being the most essential.

Explaining further, the nurse manager emphasized the need for the drip stands, citing that it was crucial in delivering proper health care to clients who patronize the hospital.

Receiving the donations on behalf of the hospital were Dr. Felix Doe and the Hospital Matron received who expressed their profound gratitude to UPNMG for the kind gesture and assured the union leaders of their support in maintaining their membership in the hospital.

Since its formation in 2017, the UPNMG has demonstrated its commitment to ensuring efficient healthcare delivery in the country.

In May 2022, the UPNMG with support from its Volta Regional leadership repaired and presented three oxygen carriers to the Peki Government Hospital.

Impact of UPNMG on the welfare of Nurses and Midwives

The UPNMG has been immense in its quest to ensure that it improves upon the economic and social status of nurses and midwives in the country through the mobilization and judicious utilization of resources.

UPNMG Loan Scheme

The Union has instituted a loan scheme dubbed the UPNMG Loan Scheme for its members, running at an interest rate of 11%.

UPNMG Mart

The union also runs a hire purchase scheme for its members dubbed the UPNMG Mart/UPNMG Hire Purchase Scheme in order for members to have access to household items such as: Televisions, Air conditioners, Sound Systems, Fridges, Mattresses, Gas Cookers, Washing Machines, Irons, etc on hire purchase to ease the pressure on their salaries — The UPNMG Mart/ Hire Purchase Scheme has been operational since May 2020.

UPNMG Insurance Scheme

Leadership of the UPNMG have also cushioned its members with the UPNMG Insurance via a partnership with Enterprise Life Insurance.

Plans are far advanced for the Union to roll out the;

Land and Housing Scheme: To help members acquire lands and houses while in active service.

Auto Scheme: To assist members acquire a means of transport.

The UPNMG Fund

The UPNMG has registered The UPNMG fund (to which every member contributes a minimum GHS50.00), as a Fund Management Company - The UPNMG FUND LBG.

The ingenious venture of operating the UPNMG Fund as a Fund Management Company will have the following positive implications;

· Contribution of members, which serve as the mutual fund will be properly and professionally managed, leading to higher dividend for members.

· Interest accrued on contributions of members will reflect on the fund web-based portal.

