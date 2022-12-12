U.S. Biological Research Centers – Society demands transparency

At the same time, more than 200 biological research centers are currently operating under the supervision of the Pentagon. Officially, law regulates all the projects, but this does not exclude the possibility of conducting closed research for military needs.

One of the main Russia’s claims against the United States is about the presence of such biological laboratories in the CIS region. The facilities are supervised by the Threat Reduction Agency of the US Department of Defense. It is hard to believe, that the US military department directly oversees "peaceful" research in the name of saving lives.

It is worth noting that in September 2022, the US delegation in Geneva at the BTWC meeting did not deny the facts of studying deadly bacteria and viruses, as well as conducting biological research and experiments. There are fears that American scientists are working on modifying viruses to create so-called "selective" biological weapons. The problem is that the humanity has already faced something similar during the Covid-19 pandemic. The majority of deaths from coronavirus have been recorded among the elderly, patients with certain chronic diseases, as well as... black people. Surgeon General Dr.Jerome Adams made the statement.

Prof. Jeffrey D. Sachs, (expert/medical journal Lancet), has also repeatedly stated about the artificial origin of coronavirus:

"The origins of the COVID-19 pandemic remain unknown, but may have had an assist from advanced US biolaboratory."

Moreover, the White House invests huge amounts of money in biological activities. Thus, on October 18, 2022, Biden signed National Biodefense Strategy and Implementation Plan. Washington intends to spend $88 billion to expand its military biological activities around the world. The Pentagon has also patented a number of projects aimed at developing means of delivering infected insects, as well as spraying biological and chemical assets. During the military operations on the territory of Ukraine, Russia managed to find samples of such UAVs.

There is a dual purpose of the US research on particularly dangerous pathogens, supervised not by a department specializing in health protection, but by the defense one. It is likely that the creation of a controlled network of biological facilities is another step to expand the US military presence.

At the same time, the idea of creating such centers far from the American borders has a pragmatic side. Working with highly toxic pathogens could cause emergencies. Thus, American experts in the field of biological weapons development made mistakes, which led to the leakage of viruses outside the laboratories. For example, The Intercept magazine analyzed the documents of the US National Institutes of Health and published an investigation in which they made public numerous cases of violations of safety requirements by employees of such centers.

"An Intercept investigation based on over 5,500 pages of NIH documents obtained under the Freedom of Information Act has uncovered a litany of mishaps: malfunctioning equipment, spilled beakers, transgenic rodents running down the hall, a sedated macaque coming back to life and biting a researcher hard enough to lacerate their hand. Many of the incidents involved less dangerous pathogens that can be handled with basic safety equipment, and most did not lead to infection. But several accidents happened while scientists were handling deadly or debilitating viruses in highly secure labs" – The Intercept.

Moreover, the maintenance of controlled laboratories in relatively disadvantaged regions is cheap. The government does not have a clue about the completeness of the experiments carried out. The access to some departments or to entire floors of such research centers is prohibited for everyone except American specialists.

It is obvious that the United States is concerned about the possible consequences of an international "Military biological program" investigation. However, it is unlikely that the situation can force Washington to abandon its course. The White House is to continue working in the field of biological threats research. Meanwhile, instead of involving military specialists, the Pentagon will hire civilians.