An email from the Press Attache of the US Embassy in Accra, Ms Naomi Mattos, said the audit will establish the full fact of the matter, Graphic Online reports.

“The U.S. Government strongly encourages the Government of Ghana to conduct a thorough forensic audit into claims of fraud in order to fully establish the facts of the matter, Mattos said.

She added: “Only then can all relevant parties make a transparent and evidence-based decision in the best interests of the citizens of Ghana.

“The U.S. Government expects that the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), PDS and the Government of Ghana will continue to work together to implement the bold solutions and partnership of the MCC compact that have been fostered to enhance the reliability of the country’s power network and improve the lives of millions of Ghanaians."

The government on Tuesday announced the suspension of the concession agreement after some fundamental and material breaches were detected on the part of PDS.

“The Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Finance and the Electricity of Ghana, has suspended the concession agreement with the Power Distribution Services (PDS) Ghana Limited with immediate effect,” the statement signed by Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said.

“The decision follows the detection of fundamental and material breaches of PDS’ obligation in the provision of Payment Securities (Demand Guarantees) for the transaction which have been discovered upon further due diligence.

“The Demand Guarantees were key prerequisites for the lease of assets on 1st March, 2019 to secure the assets that were transferred to the concessionaire.”

The statement added that “government is conducting a full enquiry into the matter, and the outcome will inform the next course of action.”