USAG polls cancelled as executives fail to print ballot papers

Some student-delegates who travelled to Obuasi in the Ashanti Region to cast their ballots expressed shock upon realising that the outgoing executives, who are overseeing the election, had not printed the ballot papers. The delegates reported that the executives are now informing candidates of plans to print the ballot papers today, a situation that the police find inconvenient, given the history of violence in student elections in the country.
The election of new executives for the University Students Association of Ghana (USAG), scheduled for today, September 8, 2024, at the KNUST campus in Obuasi, has been cancelled due to the failure of USAG executives to print ballot papers for the polls.
Reports indicate that the police are in discussions with the USAG executives and the election management team to determine whether to reschedule the elections, as printing the ballot papers today would push the voting process late into the night if it were to proceed.
In an attempt to resolve the issue, the regional police commander agreed to a proposal by some members of the election management team to use existing ballot papers and emboss them with the stamp of the Electoral Commission for authentication. However, this suggestion was rejected by the head of the election team, Emmanuel Osei Karikari, popularly known as Karibrain.
This development has left the various candidates and their supporters feeling disappointed and confused.