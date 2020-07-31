He said such an occasion should be used to impact on the downtrodden and less privileged in society.

A statement by the former First Family stated that “Nana and I join all Muslims as they mark the Eid-ul-Adha – the festival of sacrifice, today”

It said "Eid-ul-Adha is meant to remind us of the willingness of Ibrahim to submit to God; adding that “that test of faith is worthy of emulation by all especially during this difficult period of Covid-19”.

"Let us use the day to pray for our dear nation as we work to combat the deadly pandemic that has plagued the world".

Jerry John Rawlings

“Let us also take advantage of the period to counsel friends and family on the need to adhere to strict Covid-19 protocols of social distancing, wearing of masks, regular washing of hands and use of hand sanitizers

"We should also be a blessing on the less-privileged by sharing our celebratory meals with them. We wish all Muslims a solemn celebration.”