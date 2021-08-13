According to the spokesperson for the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ayikwei Awuley Adokwei, "As a teacher in the classrooms without textbooks, now you have to refer to textbooks of the old curriculum to teach the new curriculum, teachers need to look at it and make adjustments before teaching."

He told Accra-based 3FM in an interview that "whatever you taught the pupils with the new curriculum for the past seven months, you have to go and take the old one and restart teaching."

The Director-General of the GES, Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, during the launch of the new curriculum document explained that it was integrated into concepts to mainly promote literacy and numeracy skills.