The education authority directed teachers to continue teaching basic school students with the old curriculum and suspend the new one.
Ignore the new curriculum and use old one to teach – GES directs teachers
Pupils in public kindergarten (KG) and primary schools across the country will no longer use the new curriculum in teaching and learning activities, the Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced.
According to the spokesperson for the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ayikwei Awuley Adokwei, "As a teacher in the classrooms without textbooks, now you have to refer to textbooks of the old curriculum to teach the new curriculum, teachers need to look at it and make adjustments before teaching."
He told Accra-based 3FM in an interview that "whatever you taught the pupils with the new curriculum for the past seven months, you have to go and take the old one and restart teaching."
The Director-General of the GES, Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, during the launch of the new curriculum document explained that it was integrated into concepts to mainly promote literacy and numeracy skills.
He said a new curriculum had become expedient following deficiencies detected in the old syllabus which was last reviewed in 2007.
