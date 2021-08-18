UTAG suspends national strike; agrees to negotiate with NLC

In an interview with Accra based Citi FM, the National President of UTAG, Prof. Charles Marfo said they have resolved to discontinue the legal processes concerning the protracted strike and have given themselves a one-month timeline to settle all outstanding issues.

“We have suspended [the strike]. On will realize that our strike has brought a lot to a standstill, so I believe that when management in the various universities gives the order, things will get to normal”.

UTAG members have been on strike since the beginning of August 2021 because they want the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon in 2012 which they said was far better than the current situation.

The 2012 Single Spine package put entry-level lecturers on a salary of $2,084 while the current level puts lecturers’ salaries around $900.

UTAG and the NLC agreed to the following resolutions from today’s meeting:

1. That both parties (Government and UTAG) agree that there is a need to get back to the negotiating table from the week beginning Monday, August 23, 2021.

2. That a road for negotiation, as agreed at previous consultative meetings between the parties, which imposes a one-month mandatory period beginning 23rd August 2021 for negotiations, shall be signed by both parties;

3. That whilst the Ministry of Employment and Labor Relations in conjunction with the NLC is taking steps to discontinue all legal processes against UTAG, UTAG will also take steps to suspend the ongoing strike action;