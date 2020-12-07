According to him, there’s been very good results from all parts of the country, adding that everyone must remain focused.

Ghanaians across the country exercised their franchise today, Monday, December 7, 2020, to elect a President and Members of Parliament.

Mahama is seeking to unseat the NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo, who is also the incumbent President.

In a post on Twitter following the closure of votes, Mahama thanked members of the NDC for coming out to vote.

“Thank you for coming out to vote in today’s election. Very good results from all parts of the country,” he wrote.

“We must continue to remain vigilant as we enter the results collation stage. Let’s stay focused and ROAR to the end.”