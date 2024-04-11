VIDEO: BGT’s Alesha Dixon surprises Sarah Kittoe on SkyNews live

Before Alesha’s video message was played, Sarah had mentioned the celebrity musician and author as one of her two favourite authors, stating that Alesha’s book series, Lightening Girl was an inspiration to her because that was the first book in which she saw a character looking like her (Sarah), with an afro and puffy hair do.

In the video message, Alesha congratulated Sarah on her fourth book on all the good work she was doing, donating to two charities in the UK and refurbishing a library for a school in Ghana.

”I read your story in the newspaper and it was very touching – it is because of people like you that I do what I do and hearing your stories validates that and motivates me to keep going,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alesha said her dream is to inspire the next generation and for that, she was thrilled that her book – Lightening Girl, inspired Sarah to dream and do great things, because “that was the intention of that book.”

“I am sending you all the love and all the luck in the world. I hope to meet you in person one day…” then she left her with a kiss.

Throughout the period Alesha’s video was playing, Sarah had a dropped jaw in complete surprise. But later told the show host that she had hoped that people like Alesha was going to watch the show and see, and for that she was very grateful that her prayer has been answered.

Sarah then signed copies of her books to be presented to Alesha Dixon.

Sarah dad, Albert Kittoe, who was also on the show, said he is particularly surprised by his daughters choice to donate all the proceeds of her book to charity at the young age, adding however that he believes Sarah took the inspiration from their family value where they donate to charity every Christmas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I saw the joy on her face any time we went our to donate food and other items to homeless people during Christmas, and I believe that is where she took the inspiration from,” he said.

Watch the full video of the interview below:





ADVERTISEMENT



