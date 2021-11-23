Residents of the area said a stench was emanating from the suspect's room with flies hovering around the door and windows on Monday, November 22, 2021.
Volta Region: Man kills girlfriend and keeps body in fridge
The Police have mounted a search for a man who is suspected to have killed his girlfriend and kept the body in a double-decker refrigerator at Ho-Fiave in the Volta Region.
The residents said they broke into the room and found the body of the deceased, whose name was only given as Lizzy, believed to be his girlfriend, in a refrigerator.
The police investigative team went to the scene after receiving information from the residents and upon arrival, they found the body of the deceased in a refrigerator.
The body has since been deposited at the Ho Municipal Hospital Morgue for an autopsy to be conducted.
The Police have launched a manhunt for the suspect.
