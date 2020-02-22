The president made the revelation while delivering the State of The Nation Address in parliament last Thursday.

“VW is building its plant at the North Industrial Area in Accra, and is due to start production by the end of April," he said.

The president's comments were backed by the German Ambassador to Ghana, Christoph Retzlaff. In a tweet, he said: "Here we go: 1. phase of Volkswagen car assembling starting in March/April in Accra. #deliveringoncompactwithafrica."

In 2018, VW signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ghanaian government to start the process of establishing an assembling plant in the country. This assembling plant is expected to serve the West African sub-regional market.

VW plant in Ghana is expected to start assembling its Tiguan, Teramont, and Passat models by the end of 2019. The plant will initially have the capacity to produce 5,000 cars per year.