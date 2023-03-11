WA: Calm restored in Dondoli community

His family however denied his involvement in any crime and massed up at the forecourt of the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council on Friday, March 10, 2023, to demand justice for him.

A spokesman for the family, Mohammed Tamim said, “there’s agitation for justice, we want justice, the guy they shot is innocent, he was not a thief, the police sent a misreport to the public. Today is the mass mourning and Monday is final Adua”.

The Wa Municipal Chief Executive, Tahiru Issahaku Moomin has said he is not convinced by explanations given by the anti-robbery unit of the Upper West Regional Police Command hence calling for an external investigation body to be set up to probe into the killing.

Abubakar Shahban was said to have left home on March 8 at about 8:00 pm to visit a friend but did not return until they were informed of his murder on March 9.