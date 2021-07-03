RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

WAEC releases 2021 BECE results; Here's how to check at the comfort of your home

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The management of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Ghana has released the 2021 Private Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

WAEC
WAEC

According to WAEC, the provisional BECE Private results have been uploaded and hosted online at www.waecgh.org for candidate's access.

Recommended articles

In a statement, the examination body said a total of 1,067 candidates made up of 584 males and 483 females entered for the examination which was written at 11 centres throughout the country.

It said out of the total number of candidates that registered, 929 wrote the examination, while 138 candidates were absent.

Prospective Senior High School (SHS) students who wrote the BECE a few months ago can now check their results online.

Here's a simple way to check your BECE 2021 results:

  • Log on to https://ghana.waecdirect.org/
  • Click on the You can buy your Results Checker Card HERE banner
  • You will have options to pay with:
  • Fill the Payee's Name and Payee's Email Address (WAEC will send details of the Results Checker Card to your email)
  • For the MasterCard and Visa Card, select and enter your card details
  • For Airtel Money, enter your Airtel number to confirm payment
  • The Results Checker Card details (PIN and SERIAL NUMBER) will be shown on the screen and sent to your email after payment is confirmed.
  • Go back to www.ghanawaecdirect.org and fill the details on the RESULT CHECKER with your index number, PIN and SERIAL NUMBER.
  • Click 'Submit' and done, your results pops up on your screen.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Bullion van attack: How robbers killed police officer; CCTV footage surfaces online

Bullion van attack CCTV

69-year-old woman wrongfully jailed for 11 years set free under Justice-for-All programme

Ama Forson receiving a donation of GHC20,000 from Chief Executive Officer of KAB FAM Ghana Limited, Kwaku Antwi Boahen.

Ejura teacher narrates how Kaaka’s brother allegedly killed him (video)

Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed

Lady cries about father’s killing on Twitter, police reply, saying he had 3000 AK-47 ammunition

IGP James Oppong-Boanuh