According to WAEC, the provisional BECE Private results have been uploaded and hosted online at www.waecgh.org for candidate's access.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Pulse Ghana
The management of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) Ghana has released the 2021 Private Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).
According to WAEC, the provisional BECE Private results have been uploaded and hosted online at www.waecgh.org for candidate's access.
In a statement, the examination body said a total of 1,067 candidates made up of 584 males and 483 females entered for the examination which was written at 11 centres throughout the country.
It said out of the total number of candidates that registered, 929 wrote the examination, while 138 candidates were absent.
Prospective Senior High School (SHS) students who wrote the BECE a few months ago can now check their results online.
Here's a simple way to check your BECE 2021 results:
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh