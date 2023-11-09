WAEC releases 2023 BECE provisional results

“School candidates who so desire, may also access their results online at the Council's website,” a press release dated November 9, 2023 and signed by Head of Public Affairs of WAEC, Mr. John Kapi stated.

The West African Examinations Council wishes to inform its publics that it has released provisional results of candidates who sat for the BECE for both School and Private Candidates, 2023.

The Council will dispatch the results of school candidates to their respective schools through the Metropolitan/Municipal/District Directors of Education.

The results for Private Candidates can be accessed at the Council's website www.waecgh.org. School candidates who so desire, may also access their results online at the Council's website.

STATISTICS

A total of 600,900 candidates, comprising 300,404 males and 300,496 females from 18,993 participating schools entered for the school examination. This figure includes 53 candidates with visual impairment, 366 with hearing impairment and 54 candidates with other special educational needs.

The examination was conducted at 2,137 centres across the country. Out of the total number, 3,366 candidates were absent. The BECE for Private Candidates recorded a total entry figure of 1,839 candidates. This was made up of 942 males and 897 females. Fifteen centres, mostly in the reqional capitals, were used for the conduct of the examination. Out of the total number of candidates who entered for the examination, 61 were absent.

EXAMINATION MALPRACTICES

Following the completion of investigations into several cases of irregularity detected during the conduct of the examination and marking of scripts, the 34th Meeting of the Final Awards and Examiners' Appointment Committee for BECE, held on Monday, 6th November, 2023 approved as follows:

(1) Cancellation of Subject Results of 312 school candidates and 3 private candidates for bringing foreign materials, namely, prepared notes, text books and printed materials into the examination hall or colluding with other candidates;

(2) Cancellation of Entire Results of 41 school candidates and 1 private candidate for possession of mobile phones in the examination hall;

(3) Withholding of Subject Results of 180 school candidates and 4 private candidates for various suspected offences;

(4) Withholding of Entire Results of 110 school candidates and 2 private Candidates for various suspected offences;

Meanwhile, the scripts of 22,270 candidates, in certain subjects are being scrutinized for reported cases of mass cheating. Their results may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of investigations.

CAUTION

The Council is cautioning all stakeholders to be wary of fraudsters who ‘promise to upgrade results for a fee. Candidates are to note that WAEC results are secured and can be authenticated.

CONCLUSION

The Council expresses its sincerest gratitude to stakeholders especially the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service, the Security Agencies,

Heads of School, Supervisors, Invigilators, Examiners and all who in various

ways supported it in the successful conduct of the examination and release of

results.