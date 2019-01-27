Speaking as the special guest of honour at the investiture of the new Yaa-Naa, the president said it was only through reconciliation and strengthening of the peace process that such people could be prevented from stoking conflict.

“Indeed there is a new term for people who profit from conflict; they are called ‘conflict-preneurs. We have to be resolute in warding off those people by strengthening the process of reconciliation amongst the people of Dagbon,” the President advised.

He said it will take the collective efforts of the Dagbon people and Ya-Naa Abukari Mahama II to fend off these internal enemies.

"We are not to fear the strategy of our enemies, but our own mistakes. Dagbon does not have to fear an external enemy. Dagbon is a great state, one of the most ancient traditional states of our history. It has survived many marauding forces, and repelled many enemies. Dagbon can only be brought to its knees by internal malcontents, and it is our collective duty and in our collective interest to fend them off,” he said.

The president also urged the Dagbon to unite behind Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama II, describing him as a man of experience and dignity who will discharge the duties of his new office with distinction.

“Naa, I know you are a man of peace and unity. I know, from a few decisions you have taken since your selection as Ya Naa, you are a man of reconciliation. I believe you are the man to reconcile Dagbon, and blunt the age-old rivalry of Abudu versus Andani, and put Dagbon back on the path to sustained progress and prosperity, as was envisaged by one of the greatest figures in the history of Dagbon, the 18th Ya-Naa, Naa Zangina,” the President said.

Describing the enskinment as “a truly historic ceremony”, President Akufo-Addo stated that the ceremony should put paid to a long struggle, over several decades, for the namship of Dagbon, which has brought in its wake death, destruction and retrogression of the Dagbon State.

“For me, as President of the Republic, I feel a sense of excitement because it is under my tenure of office that Dagbon, hopefully, finally, finds the path to lasting peace,” he added.