According to Madam Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the GES, in spite of some COVID-19 cases in schools, the exams will come on.

Speaking on Citi FM, she said the GES hasn’t received any contrary directive from government in regards to the examination.

We’re going ahead with the WASSCE, we’ve not received any directive to hold on. We are going to conduct the exams and WAEC is preparing for that.”

On the issue of how the GES is prepared and the safety of the students in schools, the PRO, said “of course, we get reports from our heads, and currently, I can confirm the ones at Mfantsipim and Konongo Senior High School but we are not aware of Odogorno. It came out yesterday but it’s not true and so we receive such reports from the schools.”

“We have holding rooms in all the schools and we have trained health personnel there so when they come across any COVID-19 symptoms, the person is isolated. We have also mapped all schools to a health facility.”

Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The government reopened schools for the final year SHS and JHS students for them to prepare and take their exit exams.

But there have been calls for the government to close down schools and cancel this year’s exams after some schools began recording COVID-19 infections.