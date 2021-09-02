RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Watch video: Parts of Accra flooded after 5-hour downpour

Kojo Emmanuel

Some areas in Accra have been flooded after a downpour on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

Accra floods
Accra floods

The five-hour heavy rainfall has obstructed the flow of vehicular traffic on the Shiashie – Legon stretch of the Legon-Madina Highway, Haatso stretch, UPSA, and other areas.

Many commuters have been left stranded in traffic for hours. At Shiashie, some people have left their cars in the flood because they are unable to drive through.

Others have been carefully driving through the flood which has covered most part of the road at Okponglo.

Some Ghanaians have taken to social media to share the flooding situation in their areas.

Videos on social media show that some private and commercial vehicles were trapped in the waters that have inundated some roads leaving passengers in a distressing situation.

The situation is no different at market centers and residential homes as occupants have also been trapped.

Drains have been engulfed with heaps of rubbish – blocking the free flow of the waters.

Watch the full video below:

VIDEO: Parts Of Shiashie Flooded After Heavy Rain.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

