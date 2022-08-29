We didn't order Oyerepa FM to shut down — Manhyia Palace denies

The Council said the management of the media house was rather advised to cease operations out of respect for the Manhyia Palace.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II linguist, Barfuo Kantankrankyi indicated that "We didn’t force management of Oyerepa to shut down their radio station. We only advised them that for the respect they have for Asantehene they should just do that which they complied."

Led by the Asokore Mampong chief and the former Chairman of the National Peace Council, Reverend Professor Emmanuel Asante, to the Manhyia palace to apologize, Oyerepa FM has been directed to resume operation.

On Friday, August 26, 2022, the Traditional Council directed the management of Oyerepa FM and TV to temporarily halt operations.

The station, according to the acting president of the Kumasi Traditional Council, who also doubles as Bantamahene, Baffour Amankwatia VI, must suspend operations effective Friday 26 August 2022 for allowing the founder and leader of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai ‘Odike’ to use their airwaves to berate the chiefs.

Amankwatia VI gave the orders when a delegation from Oyerepa Radio and TV appeared before the traditional council to render an apology over the comments made by Odike.

Odike incurred the wrath of the Kumasi Traditional Council following comments he made against chiefs, questioning their role in the fight against illegal mining activities in the Ashanti Region.

He was also accused of threatening to incite the youth to rise against chiefs if they fail to play their roles in curbing the illegal mining menace.

His comments were, however, described as distasteful and disrespectful by members of the Kumasi Traditional Council.

Some chiefs of the Kumasi Traditional Council on Friday performed rituals and slaughtered a ram to ostensibly banish Odike from Manhyia.

The chiefs consider Odike's words disrespectful hence he should have no business at Manhyia.