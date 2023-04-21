ADVERTISEMENT
We didn't steal electricity — Police refute ECG power theft claim

The Ghana Police Service has refuted claims of alleged illegal connection and power theft at Osu Police Barracks and Kumasi Central Police Station.

In a statement, it stated that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) alleged electricity theft and illegal connections by the Police at the Osu Police Barracks and the Kumasi Central Police Station.

The police stated that as a government institution, the payment of electricity by the police is centrally managed and not directly paid for by individual police officers or commands and therefore there is no incentive for the Service or any of its officers to steal electricity as alleged.

Surprised by the allegations, the Police Administration revealed that at the Osu Barracks, the ECG disconnected three buildings because they had no electricity meters.

A similar situation happened in Kumasi, where one building was disconnected because it didn't have its dedicated meter.

The Police said checks from their records indicate at the situation at both the Osu Police Barracks and the Kumasi Central Police Station has existed for some years now.

The investigation further established that all the connections at the Osu barracks and the Kumasi Central Police Station were done by the ECG directly to the poles since the ECG had indicated that they did not have any meters available at the time. In both instances, the connections were done by officials of the ECG.

After the investigation, at the instance of the Inspector-General of Police, a meeting was held with the management of ECG where the outcome of an investigation to the effect that the police had not been involved in illegal connection or power theft was made known to them; which they accepted and expressed regret about the situation.

The police, however, called on the public to disregard the false claims of power theft and illegal connections levelled against the Police since there is no basis for the allegations.

