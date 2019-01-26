The Grand Master of the group, Most Worshipful Bro Naval Captain Kwadjo Adunkwa Butan, said the primary purpose of being a Freemason is to serve and to make the world a better place for humanity.

He said unfortunately, the group has become synonymous with occultism and evil practices of idol worship because of the activities of unscrupulous persons who would do anything for fame and wealth.

"We are humans just like everybody else," he said on Thursday at the launch of the group’s 10th anniversary at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra, the Daily Graphic quoted him as saying.

"We do not possess special powers or have secret gods we worship; and being a Freemason does not give money, power or fame," he insisted.

Freemasonry is officially described as a "craft of boys" club that promotes charity, integrity, honesty, fairness and grooms young men to be responsible adults.”

It has been in existence since the time of the building of King Solomon’s Temple about 4,000 years ago.