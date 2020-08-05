According to the student who spoke to Nhyira FM on anonymity, they had the questions from students of other schools before they wrote their Integrated Science paper.

We had the questions before going into the examination hall. Our friends in other schools sent them to us so we had solved it ahead of time”, the student spoke to Nhyira FM on anonymity.

“It took every student less than an hour to complete the 2 hour 30 minutes paper.”

He explained that they sat for their paper, two hours after the West African Examinations Council (WAEC)’s designated time since they protested against their headteacher.

A video that went viral on Tuesday captured a female student screaming out orders for the destruction of school properties because school authorities allegedly want them to fail in the final exams.

Her colleagues are either heard shouting in support or standing idle.

Tweneboah Kodua students threaten to boycott WASSCE over ‘strict invigilation’

The footage of the school’s dining hall showed furniture toppled and food scattered on the floor.

Club-wielding male students were also seen marching through the streets of Kumawu, to the office of the District Chief Executive.