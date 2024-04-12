We made 67 wrong entries in the performance tracker – Govt

“Following the successful launch of the Performance Tracker, the Government expresses gratitude for the remarkable interest and scrutiny from citizens.

“This level of engagement demonstrates the public’s commitment to ensuring the accuracy and integrity of the information provided.

“Within 48 hours following the launch, our attention has been drawn to 67 entries which were erroneously included,” the tweet concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Performance Tracker platform is designed to give Ghanaian citizens easy access to valuable information on the performance of the government of Ghana since 2017.

The achievement of the government’s records come from 30 ministries, organized to show projects undertaken by the government; as well as data on the outcome, impact, and beneficiaries of government interventions, enabling users to assess the effectiveness of these interventions.

The government on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, launched the Performance Tracker.

The platform, unveiled by the Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, aims to bridge the gap between public perception and the reality of infrastructure development projects nationwide.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the launch, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, emphasized the importance of the Performance Tracker in showcasing the government's commitment to effective governance.

"The performance tracker is a database that showcases the performance of the government of Ghana and it is going to show you the various projects that have been executed across the country," Oppong Nkrumah stated.