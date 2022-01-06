We might be forced to introduce mandatory vaccination for all Ghanaians- MOH

Speaking to Citi News, the Chief Director of the Ministry, Kwabena Boadu Oku Afari, said “the Minister for Health has the power to do that through the executive instrument and that will have the legal backing and when that happens, it can be rolled out throughout the country.”

The Health Ministry has already started a ‘vaccination, no entry’ at its premises.

Persons who did not have the Covid-19 vaccination cards were denied entry to the facility of the Ministry of Health on the first official work day of the year, 2022 (Tuesday, January 4).

The mandatory Covid-19 certification policy otherwise known as Covid passport is to ramp up Ghana’s effort at inoculating all citizens.