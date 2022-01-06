RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

We might be forced to introduce mandatory vaccination for all Ghanaians- MOH

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Ministry of Health has bemoaned the lack of interest in the COVID-19 vaccinations by majority of Ghanaians.

Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Health Minister
Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Health Minister

According to the Ministry, the low vaccination numbers might force its hands to make it mandatory for every Ghanaian.

Recommended articles

Speaking to Citi News, the Chief Director of the Ministry, Kwabena Boadu Oku Afari, said “the Minister for Health has the power to do that through the executive instrument and that will have the legal backing and when that happens, it can be rolled out throughout the country.”

The Health Ministry has already started a ‘vaccination, no entry’ at its premises.

Kwaku Agyeman Manu
Kwaku Agyeman Manu Pulse Ghana

Persons who did not have the Covid-19 vaccination cards were denied entry to the facility of the Ministry of Health on the first official work day of the year, 2022 (Tuesday, January 4).

The mandatory Covid-19 certification policy otherwise known as Covid passport is to ramp up Ghana’s effort at inoculating all citizens.

At the main entrance of the Ministry of Health is a boldly welcoming message, “no vaccination card no entry”.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Police go after young man for firing AK 47 at ANC Mall to welcome new year (video)

Police go after young man for firing AK 47 at ANC Mall to welcome new year (video)

Ghanaian family of 5 crashed to death while returning from 31st all-night service

Ghanaian family of 5 crashed to death while returning from 31st all-night service

Interior of Okudzeto Ablakwa’s Furniture and Footwear Bank will leave you speechless (photos)

A look inside Okudzeto Ablakwa’s Furniture and Footwear Bank will leave you speechless

Court remands 3 SHS students who burnt Bolt driver

Bolt Case