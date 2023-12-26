We must focus on the creative sector to optimize its benefits – Bawumia

In an account, after Dr. Bawumia visited the Akwaaba Village in Accra on Monday, December 25, where he showed his support for Afua Asantewaa Aduonum accompanied by some party bigwigs, he stated, “What is clear to me is that talents exist. There is a massive amount of talent in the creative arts but I don’t think we invest sufficiently in the sector"

Bawumia's advocacy reflects a forward-looking approach that seeks to harness the full spectrum of benefits that the creative industry offers.

“I believe that the returns on the investment could be high for the country because we are looking at job creation, exchange earnings, and so on. But I don’t think that we have done sufficient over the years and we have to pay attention to this sector,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed his support for Afua Asantewaa and encouraged all Ghanaians to rally behind the singer, ensuring she achieves the record-breaking feat.

“What Afua is trying to do is to break a world record and it is not very easy to do. So on a day like this [Christmas day] when everybody is spending time with their families, It could be very lonely and I think that as Ghanaians we should give her all the support and encouragement we can.

“So I think we should give her all the support so I thought I should stop by here and let her know that Ghana is behind her and she should go ahead and break the record.”

“I have been following and I think that she is doing great. I think that Wednesday we will be back here by the grace [of God] and we will be back here to break the record,” he added.