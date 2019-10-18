She said the recent protests by law students in Accra over the mass failure in the entrance exams at the Ghana School of Law is misplaced.

Speaking on the topic ‘Questing for Excellence’ at the 2019 University of Ghana Alumni Lectures, Justice Akuffo told the gathering “a good lawyer for each Ghanaian is what we deserve. Not lots of lawyers.

For emphasis, she added, “I will stand here again and say we need quality lawyers, not mass-produced lawyers.”

Chief Justice Ms Sophia Akuffo

This was the third time ( in less than three months), the Chairman of the Ghana Legal Council, the body responsible for regulating the legal profession in the country, has expressed her convictions publicly on the vexed issue of legal education.

Earlier this month, students of the Ghana School of Law embarked on a peaceful protest which turned violent in Accra.

The protest by law students in Ghana followed the massive failure recorded at the Ghana School of Law's 2019-2020 academic year entry examination, as only 128 students out of 1,820 passed.