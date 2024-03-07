The Ya-Na says the decision, if implemented, would be counterproductive and contentious, with the propensity to breed controversy amongst the people of the Northern Region.
We won’t accept the renaming of Tamale Airport after Yakubu Tali – Ya-Na to Akufo-Addo
Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II, the overlord of Dagbon has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to rescind his decision to rename the Tamale Airport after Yakubu Tali.
In a statement issued Wednesday, March 06, 2024, the Gbewaa Palace says the idea is unacceptable to the people of Dagbon.
“I would like to draw your attention to your wish to rename the Tamale International Airport as Yakubu Tali International Airport. This is an unacceptable idea to me and the majority of citizens of Dagbon.
“The renaming of Tamale International Airport after Tolon Naa Yakubu will be contentious and counterproductive. It will draw our traditional state and entire Northern Region into needless controversy,” the statement noted in some parts.
The statement continued that, the Gbewaa Palace which contributed towards the construction of the edifice should rather be accorded that honor, adding that the Palace has received concerns from people over their disapproval of the proposed name.
“As then Yo-Na Abukari VII, I personally and voluntarily released the substantial lands covering the entire expansion areas of the airport to the government of Ghana to undertake this important infrastructural development.
“Since this proposal was announced, the Gbewaa Palace has been inundated with calls and other forms of communications pleading that this proposal be shelved,” the statement noted.
“It is the considered opinion of many people and traditional leaders in the region that such recognition is bestowed on Na Gbewaa,” it added.
President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during the State of the Nation address (SONA) on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, announced that the government will rename the Kumasi and Tamale Airports after their completion. According to him, the Tamale Airport will be known as the Yakubu Tali International Airport.
