We’ll comply with NCA’s latest directive – Telcos Chamber

A letter dated April 13, 2023, by the NCA directed that all disconnected SIMs must be delinked from all databases by April 17, 2023.

This included SIMs that were blocked in November 2022 for not having completed both stages of the SIM registration.

Moreso, all SIM cards registered after the limit of 10 per individual will be delinked, deactivated, and removed from all databases by Monday, April 17, 2023.

The Chamber of Telecommunication is thus encouraging subscribers who have acquired Ghana cards but are yet to complete registration to do so before April 17, 2023.

It also urged subscribers with more than 10 SIMs registered to themselves to verify their SIMs on record at their nearest mobile network operator’s service centers urgently.

Furthermore, the Chamber stated that its members are obligated to completely deactivate all impacted subscriber SIMs which have not completed the registration by the said date without any further notice or extension of time for subscribers.

“It is crucial that the networks’ cherished customers are not barred from using voice, data, USSD, mobile money services and continue to have access to emergency and other important services.”

It emphasized that since the start of the SIM Registration Exercise, the members of the Chamber have invested heavily in arrangements to ensure that subscribers who have their Ghana cards and are ready to register, get registered at any of our several touchpoints across the country.

“For those that require special assistance to carry out the registration exercise, they are advised to contact their service provider.”

“Our members remain committed to supporting the efforts of all stakeholders to ensure that every customer in every part of the country can register their SIM card(s) with the Ghana card.”