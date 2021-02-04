The National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker said the will make sure only qualified people are passed.

According to him, the committee will be doing Ghanaians a great disservice if they do not demand the best from the nominees.

In an interview on Accra based Joy News, he said this year's vetting will not be business as usual.

“You would have to justify your nomination by the president, and I think that is good for Ghana. We will be failing Ghanaians if you come and you are not up to standard and we just pass you,” he said on Wednesday.

“I don’t think that the tax payer’s money, or with the kind of monies that are used to pay us to run the affairs of the public, it will be fair to the taxpayer that we lined up mediocre people to run public affairs.”

Ayariga explained that the make-up of the committee and parliament is an opportunity for the MPs to advance the interest of Ghanaians.

“This current structure of parliament provides an opportunity to screen people properly and if really they don’t meet the standards it will raise the red flags.”

He further dispelled the notion that the NDC MPs will be obstructionists during the process.

“We are able to prove that you are not capable of the job, I think that we will vote according to our conscience. No MP is just going to go out there, massacring people out of personal or perceived antagonism towards particular nominees.”