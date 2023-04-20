We’ll never sleep till Ghana is rid of criminals - IGP

Speaking at the opening of a newly constructed barracks for the Police Service in Accra, he said they are collaborating with other security services to achieve this aim.

“My colleagues and I are working in partnership with other security agencies to give you the biggest of assurances to the government and the people of Ghana that we will never sleep nor rest until this country is at peace with itself,” he said.

The Ghana Police Service recently engaged the two major political parties on two new security measures instituted to help maintain the peace as the country nears the 2024 general election.

Dr George Akuffo Dampare Pulse Ghana

A statement issued by the police on Monday, April 17 said the meeting was necessitated by press statements issued by the parties and subsequently followed by petitions to the Police Service with each party calling on the Police to arrest certain individuals of their opponents for some alleged offences.

“The first strategic intervention shared with them is the establishment of the Police Election Security Secretariat to work with all political parties and other stakeholders to enhance the management of security for all elections in the country.

“The second intervention is the setting up of a dedicated legal team to subject all politically related incidents to legal scrutiny to establish whether there are elements of crime or otherwise before any Police action is taken.”