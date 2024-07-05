ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

We'll provide Ghana with 100 electric buses by the end of the year - Bawumia

Evans Annang

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has announced that plans are well advanced to procure and import 100 electric buses into the country by the end of the year.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr Bawumia stated that this initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions as part of the fight against climate change and address rising transportation costs.

Recommended articles

He also mentioned that the government plans to construct charging stations at various fuelling stations to support the new fleet of buses once they arrive in the country.

“One of the issues we are looking at as far as reducing the cost of transport in Ghana is that we go through two things: we should move towards electric vehicles, which will help the environment. Also, with electric vehicles, two elements will help all of us: It doesn’t consume fuel.

“So, when the price of fuel increases, it will not impact the price of electric vehicles. Again, there are not many spare parts in electric vehicles; the main spare part that will be needed will be the battery, which can last for years. It will reduce the transport cost.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Beginning this month, we are commencing the construction of charging stations because electric vehicles will need charging stations where you can charge your car. We want to place the charging stations in virtually every station’s fuelling stations.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Pulse Ghana

“We want Ghana to move towards solar power. So, the charging stations will be hybrid, both solar and electricity, but we want to move towards this by election. This year, we are hoping to bring in close to 100 electric buses to show the public how it is working,” he stated.

Dr. Bawumia said these at a meeting with members of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), in Accra.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer also explained that the introduction of electric buses will be a public-private partnership.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Richard Jakpa

Here's why Richard Jakpa was dismissed from the Ghana Armed Forces in 2007

Ideally, women with HIV should start ART before getting pregnant

National Aids Control Programme laments increase in mother-to-child HIV transmission

IGP Leaked Tape: Committee cites Supt. Asare, Supt. Gyebi Cited for Contempt of Parliament

IGP leaked tape: Committee cites Supt. Asare, Supt. Gyebi cited for Contempt of Parliament

Britsh Council Partner Schools Awards 2024: King Solomon Wins Overall Best

Britsh Council Partner Schools Awards 2024: King Solomon Wins Overall Best