GAF in a public notice on its Twitter page on Friday, April 1, 2022, indicated no such exercise is going on currently.
We're not recruiting— Ghana Armed Forces dismisses reports
The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has dismissed reports that it is recruiting currently.
According to GAF, no such exercise is going on currently.
GAF said: "wishes to draw the attention of the general public that it is not currently engaging in any recruitment and enlistment exercise.
"Any such exercise would have been advertised in the national dailies when due."
