We’re working hard to restore the economy to its state before COVID-19 – Akufo-Addo

“I want to assure you that the Akufo-Addo government is working hard to return the economy to a high rate of growth and characterize the management of the economy in the years preceding the COVID outbreak in 2020, which made the economy one of the fastest-growing in the world at the time. We can only do so if we forge ahead in unity and faith and have the belief that by the grace of Almighty God, the fortunes of Ghana under the presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo will be restored. I know times have been bad, but it is clear that our economy is rebounding back, and we are turning back the corner to growth and development.”