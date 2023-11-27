He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration is working around the clock to bring the economy to the level it was before COVID-19.
We’re working hard to restore the economy to its state before COVID-19 – Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that his government is working to get Ghana out of its current economic challenges.
Speaking at the Valedictory Service for the outgoing Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo was optimistic he would fulfill this promise before exiting office.
“I want to assure you that the Akufo-Addo government is working hard to return the economy to a high rate of growth and characterize the management of the economy in the years preceding the COVID outbreak in 2020, which made the economy one of the fastest-growing in the world at the time. We can only do so if we forge ahead in unity and faith and have the belief that by the grace of Almighty God, the fortunes of Ghana under the presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo will be restored. I know times have been bad, but it is clear that our economy is rebounding back, and we are turning back the corner to growth and development.”
“To get here, we had to make some difficult and hard decisions. The policies and programs we are implementing are meant to address the challenges, and it is evident that they are doing so. Nevertheless, I will continue to need your understanding and active cooperation. We can make it if all of us work at it,” he stated.
The President assured that the policies and programs being implemented are a sure way to stabilize the country’s economy.
