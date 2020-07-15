The deceased, Nathaniel Yankey, is said to have complained of headache and later passed on at the hospital.

This comes just a week after a final year student of KNUST Senior High School, Richard Sam, also died.

Speaking to 3news, Nathaniel’s mother said her son called on Saturday, July 11 to complain of headache.

She said when she decided to go to the school, her son insisted that she shouldn’t, explaining that his friends were taking him to the hospital.

She narrated that a teacher of the school later called informing her that her son was not feeling well.

“So I asked him, so you being a teacher, what have you done about it? Haven’t you heard of what happened in Kumasi? It’s all over the airwaves, Connect FM has even reported,” the mother said.

“But he responded that Nath’s friends had sent him to the hospital.”

She said she called her son again, who told her that he had been given paracetamol at the hospital for the headache.

“He said the hospital was taking GH¢150 so I sent it to him. On Sunday when I called that I was coming for him, he said he was going for classes and that the roads in the area were terrible especially as it was raining so I shouldn’t worry myself,” she said.

She further revealed that her son called her on Tuesday and informed her that he was finally coming home, but passed away after she took him to the hospital.

“When he got here, I sent him to the hospital and they immediately put him on oxygen and other machines. He passed away on the dawn of Wednesday,” the grieving mother added.

The body of the deceased student has since been deposited at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital morgue for autopsy.