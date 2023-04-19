ADVERTISEMENT
We've retrieved over GH¢2 billion from debt in one month — ECG boss discloses

Emmanuel Tornyi

As part of the effort of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to recover debts from state-owned institutions, the Managing Director of the power distribution company has disclosed that the company has retrieved in excess of GH¢2 billion from debt in the last month as it embarked on a disconnection exercise in the country.

According to Samuel Dubik Mahama, the rationale for deploying all administrative staff to be collectors for the ECG said the debt situation had reached worrying levels, thus it had become important to ensure that it was improved to preserve the integrity of the company.

He said on Accra-based Peace FM that "Right now, we have collected [almost] above GH¢2 billion. We are not done yet."

Out of the GH¢5.7 billion owed by electricity consumers nationwide, the Ashanti region accounts for GH¢1.2 billion, representing 21 percent of the debt owed.

Kasapreko Company Limited had a total of GH¢3.4 million in unpaid bills. When the ECG debt recovery team visited, the company paid GH¢2.2 million, with a promise to settle the outstanding GH¢1.2 million in seven days.

Managers at Darko Farms paid GH¢75,000 out of GH¢105,000 owed ECG, with a promise to pay an additional GH¢25,000.

