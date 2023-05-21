The church authorities are expected to appear before Niimei of the Ga Traditional Council on Thursday, June 22, at the Ga Mantse Palace Kaneshie in Accra.
Winners Chapel summoned for allegedly defying ban on noise-making
Winners Chapel International, Industrial Area branch has been summoned for allegedly flouting the ban on noise-making by the Ga Traditional Council.
A letter dated May, 21 by the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs and Ga Traditional Council said, “You are hereby summoned to appear before Niimei of the Ga Traditional Council on Thursday 22nd June 2023 at 10: 00 am prompt at the Ga Mantse Palace Kaneshie, Accra. Take note that, failure to appear before Niimei will lead to further action against you”.
The ban on noise-making and drumming in Accra took effect on May 15, 2023, as part of preparations for the celebration of the Homowo festival by the Ga people.
The ban affects any form of noise-making, including the use of loudspeakers, drums, tambourines, funeral rites, and roadside evangelism.
The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in a statement reminded residents under its jurisdiction of the annual exercise and urged persons within catchment areas to comply with the directive.
