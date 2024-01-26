The 14.5-acre site near Ghana's Parliament House saw activity including the demolition of buildings and tree removal.
Work on National Cathedral starts again
Construction on the National Cathedral has recommenced after a hiatus caused by financial challenges, board resignations, and other issues.
Initial work included the erection of a fence featuring an artist’s impression of the cathedral.
Despite setbacks in 2023, a recent video on social media reveals renewed construction, with the cathedral's foundation covered, and heavy trucks operating on-site.
The interdenominational Christian church aims to symbolize national unity, harmony, and spirituality, conceived in 2017 and unveiled by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2018.
The cathedral, with a 5,000-seat capacity, will feature chapels, a baptistery, a music school, an art gallery, and a Bible museum, creating a significant legacy for Ghana's 60th anniversary.
