You can criticize the EC but it should be objective – Jean Mensa

Speaking at the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) Awards in Accra over the weekend, Mrs Mensa said the EC will protect the country’s democracy in the 2024 general elections.

“We at the EC are not above scrutiny. Scrutinise and critique our work as your role requires but do so with objectivity. Criticisms laced with insults and falsehood should be beneath you,” she told members of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) on Sunday.

It was on the theme: “Leveraging Media Freedom to Sustain the Democratic and Security Architecture: The Litmus Test of Election 2024”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EC Boss noted that the stakes for the 2024 Election were high because they could make or break the peace and security.

“We are partners in this quest to build our nation. We should put our nation first and work to ensure that irrespective of our political divide, our actions and activities inure to the benefit of our dear country.”

She, therefore, urged the media to be conversant with the delicate interplay required of them to safeguard Ghana’s democracy, peace and harmony.

Pulse Ghana

“As journalists, you’ll play a crucial role in building up that resilience. You’re the ears, eyes and hearts of the citizens,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The role of journalists could either impact the nation positively or negatively, Mrs Mensa said, and called for the truth to be upheld at all times.

“Ensure that your work goes beyond mere rhetoric to practising responsible journalism”, she admonished and acknowledged the pioneering role the media had played in shaping and shepherding the nation’s democracy over the years.”