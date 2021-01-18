According to the Conference, it is standard practice for private businesses to adjust their prices without consulting their customers.

This was disclosed in a press release signed by the President of the Association, Philip Boateng Mensah.

The statement follows various petitions by parents and other stakeholders to private school owners to reduce admission and fees as schools reopen across the country in line with a directive from President Akufo-Addo.

“Parents have unfettered access to all schools in Ghana including government schools, which are almost free, so it is needless to decide to stay in a particular school when your budget can not keep you there.

“Private Schools have levels. The maintenance, running expenses, and quality of teachers and other services differ from one school to another. If you want a five-star school, you should be ready to pay for a five-star service,” part of the release read.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Association said private school owners were left without support from parents or government during the outbreak of the pandemic, hence the decision to adjust fees upwards to adequately handle the safety protocols outlined by the Ghana Health Service is in order.

“Covid19 has been an eye-opener for entrepreneurs in the private education sector because, when schools were closed down for almost a year, no Parent nor Government exhibited any concern about how Private School Teachers or Proprietors fared in order to provide a lifeline."

The parents had alleged that the effect of Covid-19 and its impact on businesses give backing to their appeal for a reduction in school fees.