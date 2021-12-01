You’ll spend Christmas without dumsor – GRIDCO assures Kumasi residents

Speaking at a joint press conference organized by GRIDCo and ECG in Kumasi, the Director of Northern Network Services at GRIDCo, Ing. Vincent Boachie, said they are currently working on their 330kV Aboadze to Kumasi transmission lines at Bogoso, which were damaged by a communication tower.

Engineer Vincent Boachie said one of the three damaged towers has been fixed, leaving two, which are currently being worked on.

He said currently, most of the electricity supply to Kumasi has been coming from the Akosombo Generation Station and generation enclave in Tema.

He said as a result, during the peak period, the available transmission network cannot carry enough power to the country’s middle and northern parts, including Kumasi.

He said that has caused the current power outages in the region because they are unable to supply the required power to consumers during peak hours.

He indicated that ECG currently cannot come out with a load shedding timetable because they cannot predict the voltage of energy they will have for distribution at the peak period which is between 6 pm – 11 pm.

Ashanti region since November 9th 2021 has been sleeping in darkness during the peak hours that’s 6 pm to 11 pm each night.