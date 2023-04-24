The visit was to celebrate with him in his Fadama residence, in Accra.
Your leadership and contribution to the state have been outstanding - Akufo Addo visits Chief Imam
President Nana Akufo-Addo and first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo on Sunday, April 23 paid a visit to the national chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu on his 104th birthday.
In a tweet, Nana Addo eulogized the Chief Imam for his exemplary leadership and guidance of the Islam community and his outstanding contributions to the state of affairs.
"The National Chief Imam’s guidance of the Muslim flock in Ghana has been truly exemplary. Our country may well be the envy of the rest of the world when it comes to the question of religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence.
His leadership and contribution to this state of affairs have been outstanding".
"We continue to pray for Almighty’s blessings of wisdom, good health, long life, and prosperity for him" he added.
