Your leadership and contribution to the state have been outstanding - Akufo Addo visits Chief Imam

In a tweet, Nana Addo eulogized the Chief Imam for his exemplary leadership and guidance of the Islam community and his outstanding contributions to the state of affairs.

"The National Chief Imam’s guidance of the Muslim flock in Ghana has been truly exemplary. Our country may well be the envy of the rest of the world when it comes to the question of religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence.

His leadership and contribution to this state of affairs have been outstanding".

