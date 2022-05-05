Your rights are not more important than others – NMC Chair to journalists

Speaking at the World Press Freedom Day in Accra, he said journalists must be allowed to do their work without any interference.

“Anyone of us can say anything we want to say and nobody should prevent us from doing that. But after we have said what want to say, if it offends the sensitivity and sensibility of other people we must pay compensation because our right is no more important than the rights of anybody,” he said.

In the latest press freedom ranking by Journalists Without Borders, Ghana ranked 60th with a score of 67.43.

The report cited government’s intolerance, a situation that forced journalists to engage in heavy self-censorship in the line with their work.

“Although the country is considered a regional leader in democratic stability, journalists have experienced growing pressures in recent years. To protect their jobs and their security, they increasingly resort to self-censorship, as the government shows itself intolerant of criticism,” the World Press Freedom indicated in its latest ranking released May 3,2022.

However, the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the low ranking of Ghana is due to a change in methodology.

In a statement copied to the media, the Information Minister said it welcomes the RSF report as a baseline reference document against which press freedom in the country may be gauged in the coming years.

The government statement however focused heavily on the methodology used by RSF in the ranking, noting that the change in methodology significantly accounted for the drop.