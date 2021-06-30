“You’re very foolish” – Ken Agyapong insults Lawyer Sammy Darko in court

He got carried away when Mr. Darko told him during cross-examination to be briefed properly by his (Agyapong’s) lawyer.

Agyapong said he felt insulted by the comment, the state-owned Daily Graphic reported. The judge Justice Eric Baah had to intervene for the lawmaker to withdraw his insult.

Below is what ensured in court;

Kennedy Agyapong:

Lawyer Sammy Darko: When the witness disrespects the bar, he disrespects the court, and desecrating the sanctity of the court.

The presiding judge, Justice Eric Baah, intervened and asked the MP to withdraw the statement he made.

“The words used are not acceptable and I call on the witness to withdraw his words,” he said.

Mr Agyapong withdrew his words and accordingly apologised.

Background

In June 2018, Anas sued the MP for allegedly defaming him and is asking for Ghc25million in damages.

The publication complained of are a May 29, 2018, live programme in Twi on Adom TV, where Mr Agyapong allegedly stated that Anas was a blackmailer, corrupt, an extortionist and evil.

According to the statement of claim, the defendant, in a similar manner, published defamatory words on May 31, 2018, via Oman FM, a private radio station owned by the defendant.