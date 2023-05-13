She polled 1194 votes beating her opponents Meredith Naa Odarkai Lamptey Addy and Nii John Alfonso Coleman, who obtained 268 and 360 votes respectively, out of the 1831 votes cast, accounting for more than 90% of the total votes polled with a rejected votes of nine.
Zanetor Rawlings, Kofi Adams retain seat; Kwabena Donkor loses bid to lead Pru East
Dr. Zenator Agyemang Rawlings incumbent Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle, has retained her seat to lead the constituents of Klottey Korle on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) come 2024 polls.
Actress Ebi Brights has won the Tema Central parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress.
Kofi Adams, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Buem, has retained his seat as the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the constituency by a margin of 11 votes ahead of the 2024 general elections.
The former National Organizer polled 441 votes against his contender, Babs Adamu 430 votes.
Meanwhile, former Power Minister, Dr. Kwabena Donkor has lost his bid to lead the Pru East constituency. Dr. Donkor polled 371 votes losing to his contender Lord Kwaku Boam got 474 votes while Bright Fiawornu managed 66 votes.
