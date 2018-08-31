news

Ghana’s biggest waste management company, Zoomlion Ghana Limited has donated 500 compacting trucks to Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) across the country.

At a ceremony to hand over the trucks to the MMDAs in Accra on Friday, the chairman of the JOSPONG Group, Joseph Siaw Agyapong said Zoomlion’s acquisition of the fleet of vehicles is to ensure the waste management company remains number in the country.

“This is part of our expanding strategy to meet the needs of our growing population and rapid urbanization,” Siaw Agyapong said.

“Our strategies evolve with our changing needs, and in this respect, we require the support and collaboration of all citizens and stakeholders,” he opined.

Mr. Siaw Agyapong also noted that Zoomlion Ghana Limited fully supports President Akufo-Addo’s vision of Accra becoming the cleanest city on the continent.

“Zoomlion Ghana Limited fully supports the vision of the President, His Excellency Nana Akuffo Addo not only to make Accra a clean city but also to create jobs and promote the private sector.”

He furthered revealed the company’s plan to distribute one million bins to households for effective waste collection.

“We think that giving dustbins to each household would go a long way to solving the waste problem. Alongside this, we are digitizing bins by placing RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) stickers on the dustbins to be able to ensure that bins are lifted every day. This will allow us to know where they are located so that those collecting the rubbish can easily identify or locate the bins. This innovation is in line with the government’s digitisation efforts.

“Our teams are working in partnership with the School of Nuclear and Allied Sciences to find culturally acceptable solutions for waste to energy systems,” he noted.

Zoomlion Ghana is also in the process of introducing mobile compacting equipment to be stationed within specific communities for easy disposal and treatment of waste.

The ceremony was attended by Greater Accra Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey, Local Government Minister, Hajia Alima Mahama and her deputy, O.B Amoah.

Also present were deputy minister of sanitation, Michael Gyato, Council of State member, Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson , the national chief imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu and MMDAs chief executives from across the country.