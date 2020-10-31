The suspects, according to the police, were Hamza Nuhu, 22, Salifu Iddrisu, 18 and Ali Razak, 18.

They were arrested during a police pursuit in which Hamza Nuhu was shot in the thigh.

He is currently receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital under police guard.

“They are on detention to assist in police investigations, whiles a manhunt has been launched for the arrest of the remaining robbers,” the regional police command indicated.

Meanwhile, Police say they are on a manhunt for four other suspects who are said to be part of the gang that stormed the market and took part in the robbery.

One victim of the robbery has been confirmed dead from the attack by the gunmen.

Three others were wounded during the attack and were rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital for treatment.

The deceased has been identified as Anwar Hussain. He died on arrival at the hospital.