"I dare anybody who disputes this fact to point me to any paragraph in the 2012 election petition where the petitioners presented their own collated figures to the Supreme Court to show that they won the 2012 presidential election," he said.

He said the petitioners presented the EC's own declared figures to the court and asked the court to annul about 4 million votes on grounds that those votes had been affected by alleged legal infractions and irregularities.

According to him, the petitioners then proceeded to deduct those votes from the results declared by the EC and sought a declaration from the court that candidate Nana Addo won the 2012 presidential election on the basis of the resultant outcome adding that "if those votes were actually annulled. The Petitioners did not present their own collated figures to the Supreme Court to show that they won that election."

He stated that the petitioner in the 2020 election petition, John Mahama, does not need to provide his own collated figures of the 2020 presidential election, explaining that he does not need the figures to prove that the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa's declaration of the presidential results on December 9, 2020, is unconstitutional and invalid.

"Mahama doesn't need his own collated figures to illustrate or prove his claim that Jean Mensah’s declaration is unconstitutional and invalid. Rather, he needs the figures contained in the declaration of Jean Mensah to illustrate and prove his case, which is precisely what he is doing in court," he noted.

On the matter of the demand for the NDC to present its own collated results of the 2020 presidential elections, Sammy Gyamfi said the figures of the party has no bearing on the petition.

His comment comes following the inability of Asiedu Nketia, one of the 2020 election petitioner's witnesses in Court, to provide the collated figures done by the NDC itself when the Court asked for it.

Sammy Gyamfi added: "Why then is he being asked to present his own collated figures to the Supreme Court before he can challenge the constitutionality/validity of the 2020 Presidential results declared by Jean Mensah as per Jean Mensah’s own figures? Particularly, when his own collated figures have got nothing to do with his petition, which is only a challenge of the constitutionality/validity of the Presidential results declared by Jean Mensah on the basis of figures contained in the same.

"If I may ask, how can anyone expect the NDC to do any true and proper collation of results on the basis of polling station pink sheets and constituency summary results sheets that contain several patent arithmetic errors and arrive at any accurate outcome? I don't get it!"