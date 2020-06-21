The contest saw a good number of incumbent MPs secure their slots to represent the party on December 7, 2020, in the parliamentary elections.

The same contest also saw some big names fall in the governing New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries held.

READ ALSO: NPP Primaries: Here is a list of MPs who won

These big names were shocked by the newbies.

Pulse.com.gh presents a list of 34 newcomers who will represent the NPP as parliamentary candidates.

1. Bantama - Asenso Boakye

2. Tema Central - Yves Hanson-Nortey

3. Manyhia North - Akwasi Konadu

4. Nhyiaeso - Stephen Amoah

5. La Dadekotopon - Gerald Joseph Nyanyofio

6. Kwesimintsim - Prince H Armah

7. Okaikwei South - Darkoa Newman

8. Ablekuma North - Sheila Bartels

9. Akwatia - Ernest Yaw Kumi

10. Bibiani-Anwiaso-Bekwai - Alfred Obeng Boateng

11. Ejisu - John Kumah

12. Akim Oda - Alexander Akwasi Acquah

13. Navrongo Central - Tangoba Abayage

14. Sissala West - Nalewie Baluwie

15. New Juaben South - Michael Okyere Baafi

16. Wa East - Salifu Yakubu

17. Saboba - Binipom

18. Sissala East - Issahaku Amidu Chinnia

19. Shama - Ericson Abaka

20. Mpohor - John Kobina Abbam Aboah Sanie

21. Nsuta kwamang-Biposo - Adelaide Yaa Agyeiwaa Ntim

22. Walewale - Hajia Lariba Abudu

23. Tolon - Habib Iddrisu

24. Nkawkaw - Joesph Frimpong

25. Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro - Sylverster Tetteh

26. Amenfi East - Edward Amo Kow

27. Asutifi North - Patrick Bannor

28. Asikuma Odoben Brakwa - Emmanuel Adjei Domson

29. Atwima-Kwanwoma - Nana Kwaku Owusu Acheampong

30. Suhum - Kwadwo Asante

31. Asutifi North - Patrick Bannor

32. Manso Nkwanta - George Obeng

33. Berekum East - Nelson Kyeremeh

34. Dormaa East - Paul Twum