The contest saw a good number of incumbent MPs secure their slots to represent the party on December 7, 2020, in the parliamentary elections.
The same contest also saw some big names fall in the governing New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries held.
READ ALSO: NPP Primaries: Here is a list of MPs who won
These big names were shocked by the newbies.
Pulse.com.gh presents a list of 34 newcomers who will represent the NPP as parliamentary candidates.
1. Bantama - Asenso Boakye
2. Tema Central - Yves Hanson-Nortey
3. Manyhia North - Akwasi Konadu
4. Nhyiaeso - Stephen Amoah
5. La Dadekotopon - Gerald Joseph Nyanyofio
6. Kwesimintsim - Prince H Armah
7. Okaikwei South - Darkoa Newman
8. Ablekuma North - Sheila Bartels
9. Akwatia - Ernest Yaw Kumi
10. Bibiani-Anwiaso-Bekwai - Alfred Obeng Boateng
11. Ejisu - John Kumah
12. Akim Oda - Alexander Akwasi Acquah
13. Navrongo Central - Tangoba Abayage
14. Sissala West - Nalewie Baluwie
15. New Juaben South - Michael Okyere Baafi
16. Wa East - Salifu Yakubu
17. Saboba - Binipom
18. Sissala East - Issahaku Amidu Chinnia
19. Shama - Ericson Abaka
20. Mpohor - John Kobina Abbam Aboah Sanie
21. Nsuta kwamang-Biposo - Adelaide Yaa Agyeiwaa Ntim
22. Walewale - Hajia Lariba Abudu
23. Tolon - Habib Iddrisu
24. Nkawkaw - Joesph Frimpong
25. Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro - Sylverster Tetteh
26. Amenfi East - Edward Amo Kow
27. Asutifi North - Patrick Bannor
28. Asikuma Odoben Brakwa - Emmanuel Adjei Domson
29. Atwima-Kwanwoma - Nana Kwaku Owusu Acheampong
30. Suhum - Kwadwo Asante
31. Asutifi North - Patrick Bannor
32. Manso Nkwanta - George Obeng
33. Berekum East - Nelson Kyeremeh
34. Dormaa East - Paul Twum