AFCON: Dissolve Black Stars and sack the coach over Ghana's 'poor performance' – Ablakwa

The defeat condemns the Black Stars to an exit in the group stages of the AFCON for the first time since 2006.

Ablakwa joined Ghanaians on social media to hit out at the Black Stars following the elimination from the AFCON.

The NDC MP constituency believes the current Black Stars can't even face it off with a female team in his constituency.

He said it's a shame for a football country like Ghana to put up a shambolic performance in Cameroon.

Pulse Ghana

In a Twitter post, he said the 2021 AFCON will go down as perhaps the most disastrous tournament performance in Ghana's history.

He said "Who would have imagined that my 3 goals prediction will rather be in favour of Comoros, the underdogs who shall eternally cherish their humiliation and annihilation of Ghana tonight as though they lifted the World Cup.

"Without a shred of doubt, this Black Stars selection could not have faced the North Tongu Female Keep Fit Club."

"The team must be immediately dissolved, the coach sacked, and a full-scale national public enquiry launched into why Ghana football is in such a sorry mess," he added.