The lawmaker's call comes off the back on incidents that led to the ruling party losing the Speaker of Parliament position to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Alban Bagbin of the NDC defeated the NPP's choice for a Speaker, Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye in Thursday's election.

Mr. Boakye Antwi lamented that indiscipline from his colleagues led to this embarrassing loss though they had the numerical advantage.

“President Akufo-Addo and the party leadership must sit down. There was a strong connection between Asiedu Nketia and his MPs yesterday, do we have same in our party? With everything that was done by Muntaka and his colleagues, Asiedu Nketia was in the chamber giving them signals on what to do and what not to do", he said.

"All these are things we should learn lessons from. The discipline in the party must be restored... people go behind you and complain that you are suspending people as an MP. But what do you do to people who are insubordinate, don’t we suspend them from the party? If discipline has broken down in the party, they should just let us know,” he said.

However, the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has disclosed that Alban Bagbin did not win the election to be Speaker but it was conferred on him by both parties.

the MP for Suame indicated that during the voting exercise to determine who was to be the leader of the House of Legislature, contrary to the reports, both candidates garnered 136 votes.

Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Eugene Boakye Antwi

He further explained that two of the votes were unaccounted for, while one got rejected because both candidates had been tainted.

He noted that after the brouhaha surrounding the ballot sheets involving Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah, he suggested to the leadership for a rerun of the polls to be carried out since it appeared two of the ballots could not be accounted for after they had been retrieved.

That suggestion was, however, shot down by the leadership on the other side of the divide since the House had spent over 8 hours and were short of time before the inauguration of the President-elect later in the day.