They said the tour was totally unnecessary and a waste of state resources.

Addressing news conference today [Monday] in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional Communication Director of the NDC, Abbass Nurudeen accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of using projects initiated by the NDC government for its flagship program, the ‘One District One Factory’.

“As we can witness from the President’s just-ended tour, the President rather bizarrely expended millions of taxpayers’ money on expecting low-grade projects in a complete exercise of mediocrity laced with pomp and pageantry. As it were, President Akufo-Addo’s attitude to the Ashanti region; the NPP’s world bank can be likened to that of a man and his proverbial old wife who he occasionally sees with no genuine show of affection. Akufo-Addo’s recent tour is nothing but a complete waste of taxpayers’ money and an insult to the intelligence of inhabitants of the Ashanti Region.”

akufo-addo-at-ejura-college

It says, the President, during the tour, busied himself inspecting what they called low-grade projects, adding that, the President’s visit was an exercise of mediocrity laced with pomp and pageantry.

The party cited the Miro Forestry Company Limited as one of the projects started by the NDC but was captured as factories built by the current government when the President visited the Sekyere Afram Plains District.